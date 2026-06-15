South Korea flexes might, dominates Taipei to hoist AVC Cup crown

By MARK REY MONTEJO

CANDON CITY – After all, South Korea is just too good at everything.

The tournament debutant South Koreans lived up to their lofty billing and dismantled Chinese Taipei, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22, to capture the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup title before the thousand fans here at the jam-packed Candon City Arena Sunday evening, June 14.

After dominating the first two frames, the South Koreans lost their steam late in the third, but eventual Best Outside Hitter and Most Valuable Player Kang Sohwi took charge by turning a 19-all deadlock into a 23-21 lead after scoring their last four points to build an ample cushion to seal the championship.

It was a remarkable title triumph for South Korea as it only competed in its first-ever AVC Cup. Taipei had an impressive feat as well after winning its only silver in its lone final appearance after falling short in the past editions of the annual meet.

Sohwi topscored with 14 points on 13 attacks and one block along with nine excellent digs and four receptions, while Best Opposite Hitter Hyunsoo Na and Yunju Jeong added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Best Middle Blocker Park Eunjin also impressed with eight points with Juah Lee backing her up with eight points.

Other Best Outside Hitter Yu-Chun Tsai topscored for Taipei with 16 points, while Yi-Chi Chang logged 14 points which all went down the drain. Skipper and setter Yi-Jen Liao was benched throughout the third but managed to list 11 excellent sets. Lin Chi-Jung, the Best Libero plum winner, tallied 14 excellent receptions and eight digs.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Vietnam struck back at Kazakhstan in straight sets, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19, to snare the bronze in the competition presented by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the City of Candon headed by Mayor Eric D. Singson.

This was the lowest finish for the dethroned Vietnamese after ruling the meet in the past three years, while the Kazakhs wrapped up their stint as fourth anew.

Leading the redemption win over Kazakhstan, captain Thi Thanh Thuy Tran (T4) uncorked 16 points on 14 spikes, one block, and one ace, while Thi Bich Thuy Tran and Thi Nhu Quynh Vi logged 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Kristina Belova was the lone double-digit scorer with 10 points, while Zhanna Syroyeshkina and Tatyana Yatskiv both logged eight points.

Earlier, Indonesia held its ground and spoiled Australia’s late surge, 25-13, 25-19, 26-24, to secure fifth place – the very same position it ended up in last year.

Mediol Stiovanny Yoku and Arsela Nuari Purnama led the Indonesians’ balanced attack with 11 points each, while Namira Maradanti and Ersandrina Devega Salsabila contributed 10 points apiece.

The Aussies, who escaped Alas Pilipinas in their five-set showdown, banked on Cameron Zajer and Ella Schabort combined for 17 points in a losing cause, but their sixth-place finish bettered their campaign in the previous edition where they landed at seventh.

The host Philippines dropped to eighth as it fell to Iran which earned the seventh seat while Hong Kong (9th), Uzbekistan (10th), Kyrgyzstan (11th) and Lebanon (12th) sealed the bottom spots.