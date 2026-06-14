Jimuel Pacquiao, partner Carolina tie the knot

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jimuel Pacquiao and his longtime partner Carolina have officially tied the knot during an intimate garden wedding ceremony in California, United States.

Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao and wife Jinkee were in attendance along with his siblings Mary, Queenie, and Israel, as well as his grandmother Dionisia Pacquiao.

Sports patron and former congressman Mikee Romero, former senator Francis ‘Tol’ Tolentino and Abra representative JB Bernos were also in attendance.

Jinkee shared some snaps of the wedding which was also attended by their closest friends and families.

“Mr. and Mrs.,” captioned Jinkee.

The wedding came seven months after Jimuel and Carolina welcomed their first child, Clara.

The eldest of Manny’s five children with Jinkee, Jimuel is already based in the US as he hopes to follow the footsteps of his father.

He already fought twice in the US and had recently won his second fight against Darrick Gates and after drawing his debut against Brendan Lally.