Castro: I won’t defend PBBM if he’s wrong

By Argyll Geducos

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said she is willing to defend President Marcos only as long as the Chief Executive is telling the truth and doing what is right.

In an interview with television host Boy Abunda on his YouTube channel, Castro stressed she would not defend wrongdoing or conceal mistakes.

“As long as we are telling the truth. Hindi naman ako puwedeng magtanggol kung may ililihim tayo na mali,” she said. “So, as long as I know the President is doing what is right, I will defend him,” she added.

Asked hypothetically if she would still stand by the President knowing he had done something wrong, Castro said she would tell him directly: “I will tell him. That’s not correct. That’s wrong. Let’s take action on that.”

When asked if she has that kind of relationship with the President, Castro replied in the affirmative. “Nasasabihan ko po ang Pangulo. Nabibigyan ko po siya ng advice. Nakakapag-suggest po ako,” she said.

The Palace Press Officer added that Marcos welcomes honest advice and does not expect blind loyalty from his officials. “Kasi ang kailangan po ng Pangulo, hindi lang sipsip. Kailangan po niya ng mga taong magbibigay sa kanya ng tamang impormasyon,” she said.

Castro cited one incident where Marcos vetoed a proposed naturalization bill, saying this showed how the President listens to advice and acts on concerns raised by his officials. “Meron po akong isang example. Meron po isang naturalization na inihain. Halos lahat ng lawmakers ay aprobado. And then alam ko na mukhang medyo hindi magiging maganda yung sitwasyon,” she said.

“So I told him, ‘Sir, kindly review this bill, this application for naturalization pending before Congress. Just try to study that.’ And he did. He vetoed it,” she added.

The Palace official said subsequent events validated the President’s decision.

“After two or three months, that person was accused of kidnapping. So nakikinig po ang Pangulo,” Castro said.

President Marcos has so far vetoed only one naturalization bill. In April 2025, he rejected House Bill No. 8839, which sought to grant Philippine citizenship to Li Duan Wang, citing national security concerns and adverse information from government agencies.

Malacañang and lawmakers opposing the measure pointed to allegations linking Wang, also known as Mark Ong, to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activities, the use of multiple taxpayer identification numbers, and possible ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Months after the veto, Wang was among those accused in connection with the alleged kidnapping and killing of Filipino-Chinese steel magnate Anson Que and his driver, Armanie Pabillo.