Ateneo withdraws from Preseason Cup

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Under a swirl of controversy, Ateneo de Manila University has decided to withdraw from the ongoing 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup, the league announced Sunday, June 14.

Almost a week after the tragic death of Divine Adili and Rene Clert Baterbonia, the Blue Eagles had requested to the executive committee to cut short its stint in the annual collegiate meet which was granted by athletic director Emmanuel Fernandez.

“Upon continuous discussions and as confirmed with the University’s athletic director Mr. Emmanuel Fernandez, it was deemed appropriate to grant their request out of compassion following the tragic incident,” the league wrote on its social media post.

“The league continues to extend its heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved and to the community as we navigate these tough times,” it added.

The competition is currently in its elimination round with the playoffs set for the latter part of July.

Ateneo men’s basketball program head coach Tab Baldwin, following the drowning incident involving its team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora, are currently put under the microscope by law enforcements.

Meanwhile, the UAAP issued its official statement regarding the Adili-Baterbonia incident, stressing it is laser-focused on seeking answers while relying on the findings of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the concerned member school.

The UAAP also vows to enforce the necessary actions if there are any violations that Ateneo has committed.