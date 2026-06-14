HeadlinesSports

A ‘Berlin Wall’ for Alex Eala

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
ALEX Eala (LTA photo)

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

 

Alex Eala faces an early uphill battle at the Berlin Open 2026 after landing in the lower half of a stacked field that could set up a second-round showdown with world No. 2 and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

For that to happen, though, the 21-year-old Filipina ace must first get past a tough opening-round test in Donna Vekic, who is playing against Emma Raducanu in the final of the HSBC Championships at presstime.

Eala also competed at Queen’s Club, but crashed out in the second round after losing to sixth seed Iva Jovic in straight sets.

Vekic, 29, is no stranger to Eala. The two faced each other last January at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand where the world No.33 Filipina prevailed in three sets in the Round of 32.

Eala hopes to rediscover her best form after a demanding two-week stretch on the tour, drawing confidence from her title-winning run at the Birmingham Classic last week — her second WTA singles crown.

But Vekic, currently ranked No. 76, has been in solid form over the past two months, with the 29-year-old Croatian reaching the semifinal at the Linz Open and advanced to the final in the WTA 125 Istanbul during the latter stages of the clay court swing before carrying that momentum at the start of the grass season.

She also boasts a wide experience in the Grand Slams, making into the semifinal of the 2024 Wimbledon and the quarterfinal of the 2023 Australian Open and 2019 US Open.

She was also a silver medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Basketball legend Bill Walton succumbs to cancer at age 71
OMB indicts Abad over DAP
PSL: Petron vs F2 Logistics
PBA: Mixers tie series
‘Still a lot of work ahead’: Cone sees lot of rooms for improvement for Gilas
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Taipei gives Kazakhstan reality check, books first-ever AVC Cup final ticket

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Taipei gives Kazakhstan reality check, books first-ever AVC Cup final ticket
Sports Volleyball
Sparkle, pinabulaanan ang pagkakadawit ni Bianca Manalo sa Celeste Cortesi hiwalayan isyu!
Entertainment
‘Children are not safe around him’: Efi claims she repeatedly warned Ateneo about husband Tab Baldwin
Basketball Headlines Sports
Koronadal chess meet under way
Headlines Sports