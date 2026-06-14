‘Matutupad na ang isa sa mga pangarap ni Bobet’: Ateneo offers scholarships to Baterbonia siblings

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) has offered scholarships to all six siblings of Rene Baterbonia, who died in a drowning incident during a team-building activity of the Ateneo de Manila men’s basketball team in Aurora.

AdDU President Fr. Karel San Juan SJ announced this after the evening mass for Baterbonia held inside the Christ the King Chapel of the senior high school-Bangkal campus on Saturday, June 13.

“Matutupad na ang isa sa mga pangarap ni Bobet,” said Fr. San Juan.

Fr. San Juan added it was this dream that inspired Baterbonia to move to Manila in pursuit of honing his craft and making a name for himself in one of the country’s lucrative sports professions.

According to Fr. San Juan, the family was initially given the option of enrolling the children in any Jesuit school of their choice, including Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro, but opted to remain in Davao to stay close to their children.

A product of Ateneo de Davao in high school, Baterbonia secured an athletic scholarship at Ateneo de Manila, thanks in large part to his stellar performances at the Palarong Pambansa.

Last year, he helped power Davao Region to the championship, and in the process, earning him the Most Valuable Player award.