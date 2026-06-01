Pampanga building collapse death toll rises to 13

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — The death toll from the collapsed building in Angeles City, Pampanga, has climbed to 13 as rescuers recovered seven more bodies on Monday, June 1.

The first (seventh) victim was found before 8 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the second (eighth) at 2:51 p.m., the third (ninth) at 3:43 p.m., the fourth (tenth) at 4:33 p.m., the fifth (eleventh) at 10:30 p.m., the sixth (12th) – was found at 1:04 a.m. on Monday, and the latest at 12:59 p.m.

Due to the dense and unstable debris, responders used pry bars, sledgehammers, jackhammers, and acetylene cutting equipment to break through reinforced concrete and cut steel obstructions and recover the victim’s body.

Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of people still missing, as search and retrieval operations continue under hazardous conditions and intermittent bad weather.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II remains at the Incident Command Post overseeing the response.

All recovered bodies are being processed by the City Health Office for documentation, forensic examination, and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) before release to families. (Liezle Basa-Inigo)