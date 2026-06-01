Cervantes, newcomers stir JPGT field at Beverly Place

MEXICO, Pampanga – Under a heavy blanket of dark skies that trapped a suffocating, windless heat, nine-year-old Jaicee Cervantes delivered a thrilling back-nine resurgence to launch a gritty backdoor bid for the Elite Junior Finals.

Carding a resilient, four-over 75, Cervantes seized a commanding six-stroke lead in the girls’ 7-10 division on Monday, June 1, headlining an explosive opening round of the ICTSI Beverly Place Junior PGT Championship at the Beverly Place Golf Club.

As the penultimate leg of the six-stage JPGT Luzon Series got underway, it wasn’t just the division frontrunners making noise. Despite a 40-minute stoppage due to looming lightning threats, the massive 96-player field – one of the largest and most competitive of the season – refused to let the stifling conditions cool their fire. When play resumed, the air remained completely still and intensely hot, but the young golfers locked into a series of spirited, pressure-packed duels that effectively dismantled the leaderboard status quo.

Nobody embodied that relentless spirit better than Cervantes.

The Assumption College standout, currently sitting precariously in 10th place in the standings with just 8 points, looked like a long shot after a struggling seven-over-par frontside round. But she mastered the unpredictable greens on the back nine, gunning down birdies on Nos. 11, 16 and 17 to pull away by six from Andrea Dee, who faltered with an 81.

“It’s very hard to read the speed of the greens, but I was able to get the tempo and speed in the last nine holes,” said Cervantes. “I will just focus on my putting and not let my emotions get into me.”

Should Cervantes hold on to win the maximum 15 points, she will leapfrog the absent No. 4 ranked Laura Pablo, turning the final leg at Eagle Ridge into an absolute blockbuster.

Jehanne Mendoza posted an 86, Adrianna Cabrera and Cecilia Mamauag matched 88s, and Gwyneth Handog and Elizabeth Laurel carded identical 90s.

The boys’ 7-10 class mirrored the same unpredictable energy. First-timer Andres Jeturian, 8, defied his lack of JPGT experience by firing a 75 to share the lead with Alexian Ching, two strokes ahead of Lee Sooreen (77), while current ranking No. 2 Zoji Edoc wavered with a 78.

“I got to sink 6 birdies, but some holes have fast greens,” said Jeturian, who remained mathematically out of the finals race but is eager to play spoiler. “I will try to play my game and not get pressured by the other players.”

In the girls’ 11-14 bracket, Georgina Handog rode the momentum of her recent Sherwood Hills victory, carding an impressive 72 to build a comfortable five-stroke cushion over Aerin Chan (77) in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“I was able to sink most of my putts and I got really lucky on some of them,” said the 12-year-old Handog, who adjusted her long game to survive the layout’s narrow fairways. “I actually hit most of my drives to the right, but I was able to fix them. My plan for the final round]is to keep on going and don’t think about the last shot.”

Ronee Dungca shot a 78 for third, while current ranking leaders Mavis Espedido and Cailey Gonzales matched 81s, setting up a fierce final-round battle for precious ranking points.

The boys’ 11-14 category saw Ryuichi Tao fuel his own backdoor drive to the Grand Finals. Sitting at No. 7 in the standings, he fired a superb three-under 68 to pull four strokes clear of a formidable chasing pack composed of John Hay leg winner Javie Bautista and Iñigo Gallardo, who shot identical 72s, and Mount Malarayat titlist Chan Anh and Jacob Casuga, who matched 73s.

“Beverly Place is quite a challenging course, but I hit a lot of fairways and greens,” said 13-year-old Tao of Manila Southwoods. He capped his impressive 33-35 card with two birdies in the final three holes.

With ranking leader Vito Sarines absent, a victory this week would thrust Tao directly into the conversation for the fourth and final postseason berth. Jose Luis Espinosa (74) and Race Manhit (75) remained within striking distance.

In the premier 15-18 division, contested over 54 holes, Jakob Taruc established control in the boys’ category, his 77 netting him a six-stroke lead over another first-timer Bryce Co, who shot an 83, while Jacob Bayron posted an 84 and Nathan Belandres turned in an 85, followed by Sebastian Saycon, Bien Fajardo and Francis Slavin, who matched 86s.

On the girls’ side, Kendra Garingalao claimed the overnight lead despite a grinding 80, five strokes ahead of Rafa Anciano, who struggled with an 85. Levonne Talion and Maven Pallasigui posted identical 87s, while Chloe Rada limped home with a 94.

With only 18 holes left for the younger divisions, Tuesday’s finale promises a dramatic, down-to-the-wire shootout, where every single stroke will dictate who books their ticket to the Grand Finals at Pueblo de Oro on Aug. 17-20.