Jinggoy to surrender to PNP over plunder case

Senator Jinggoy Estrada is expected to surrender to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday afternoon, June 1, following the issuance of a non‑bailable arrest warrant for plunder by the Sandiganbayan.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla is set to lead the serving of the warrant when Estrada arrives at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

This marks the third time Estrada has faced arrest for plunder, with the latest case tied to alleged flood control project anomalies and accusations that he received more than ₱500 million in kickbacks.

Last week, the Office of the Ombudsman filed graft and plunder charges against Estrada, former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan, and several other officials.

On Friday, Estrada was briefly detained after a separate graft warrant was issued by the Sandiganbayan’s 2nd Division, but he secured release by posting ₱90,000 bail.

Upon surrender, Estrada is expected to undergo booking procedures, including mugshots, fingerprinting, and medical examination, before being presented to the Sandiganbayan.

The court will then issue a commitment order determining his place of detention. (Aaron Recuenco)