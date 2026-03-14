AFP dismisses concerns over US pullout of military assets

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has dismissed concerns that the United States might withdraw its military hardware from the country to support the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea (WPS), clarified that Washington’s redeployment of Patriot air defense missile batteries and parts of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system from South Korea is not linked to U.S. commitments in the Philippines.

Reports had suggested the assets were moved to bolster operations involving Iran and Israel, but Trinidad emphasized that this does not affect U.S. military support for the Philippines.

Several key US systems and units currently operate on a rotational basis within the country such as the Typhon Mid-Range Capability (MRC), a land-based system capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of over 1,600 kilometers and SM-6 multi-role missiles; the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), an anti-ship missile launcher; and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a truck-mounted light rocket launcher.

“There are no indications of the US pulling out military assets from the Philippines,” Trinidad said.

“The situation in South Korea involves specific air defense systems being redeployed to the Middle East, which is a separate theater arrangement and does not apply here,” he added.

The admiral emphasized that the local military landscape remains stable despite shifting global priorities. He noted that the partnership between Manila and Washington has actually entered a more robust phase. (Martin Sadongdong)