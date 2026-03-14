Tamaraws hold off Golden Spikers, sweep first round

Games Sunday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

9 a.m. – Adamson vs UP (men’s)

11 a.m. – NU vs La Salle (men’s)

1 p.m. – Adamson vs UP (women’s)

3 p.m. – NU vs La Salle (women’s)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Far Eastern University recovered from a tight opening set defeat to turn back University of Santo Tomas, 28-30, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22, and complete a seven-game sweep of the first round in the UAAP Season 88 men’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Saturday, March 14.

As expected, Dryx Saavedra and Amet Bituin showed the light and guided FEU to a safer ground with booming spikes especially in the fourth that all but settled the issue despite UST’s spirited challenge.

Apart from matching its longest win-run last season, FEU snapped UST’s five-game winning streak. The España-based squad finished the first round elims with a 5-2 mark.

Saavedra topscored after listing 17 points on 15 attacks and two blocks that went with five excellent digs, and one reception. Mikko Espartero also had a splendid double-double off 14 points and 24 receptions.

“Syempre do’n kami sa part na hirap din kami, pag UST palaban talaga eh, do’n lang kami sa part na na-down kami pero pinipilit namin na mabilis kami na maka-adjust,” said Saavedra. “Kapag merong kulang sinusubukan namin mapunan.”

Lirick Mendoza and Bituin also dazzled with 17 and 12 points, respectively, while Ariel Cacaco logged 30 excellent sets on top of five points and three digs.

Josh Ybañez paced UST with 21 points, five digs, and eight receptions, while JJ Macam and Joncriz Ayco combined for 19 points.

Meanwhile, Ateneo rediscovered its form and beat University of the East, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20, to snap its two-game slide and close out the first round with a 3-4 mark. UE fell to 1-6.

Hungry to bounce back from their back-to-back losses, Jian Salarzon recovered from his past dismal and paced the Blue Eagles as they vented their ire right away by building great breakaways that the Red Warriors couldn’t catch on.

With its win, Ateneo improved to 3-4 for a solo fourth, while UE fell to 1-6 at the bottom of the standings.

Jian Salarzon atoned for a lackluster showing the last time and led Ateneo

with 15 points off 12 attacks and three blocks along with six excellent receptions, while Amil Pacinio, Ken Batas and Rodge Alejos added eight, five, and four points, respectively.

Raquim Aceron topscored for UE with 14 points in a losing cause.