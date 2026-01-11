Fil-Canadian Tony Tan named new head coach of SSC-R Stags

By REYNALD MAGALLON

San Sebastian has named Tony Tan as its new head coach for its senior men’s basketball team following a roller-coaster 2025 year under previous head coach Rob Labagala and management.

Though practically a new face in the collegiate basketball scene, Tan, who was born in Davao but grew up in Canada, is expected to bring fresh ideas to the Stags who finished with a 3-10 record in the eliminations before getting the boot against Lyceum in the play-in – no thanks to a failed promise by a previous team management.

Tan played semi-pro ball in Canada before transitioning to coaching with United Prep Canada where he handled boys and girls teams. Interestingly, it will also serve as the team sponsor for the season.

“I’m not here to change things. I’m here to make things happen and do my job. The best I can do is to be competitive,” said Tan during the announcement and signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with college president, Fr. Rafael B. Pecson, OAR, on Saturday, Jan. 10.

“I was here over the summer and I just said wow. The guys here play really tough. It’s different from overseas, it’s really physical,” he added.

Supporting Tan at the bench is a cast that boasts a wealth of experience in former PBA player and Stags star Rodney Santos, along side EJ Feihl, John Ferriols, Cay Lim, Ewon Arayi and Airness Alao, who will also handle the Staglets team.

Completing the crew are Gab Mallari and Migo Santos. Serving as team consultant is Rocky Chan with Rey Alao as general manager.

“I keep on coming back dito sa scholl and sabi ko nga hindi ko makita yung sarili ko, if given a chance, na mag coach ng ibang NCAA School other than Baste,” said Rodney Santos – easily one of the prominent SSC products.

“Kahit saan mo ako hiwain, dugong Baste talaga nalalaytay sa atin,” he added.

“I’m really blessed with my assistant coaches. They have a lot of experience, from collegiate, amateru and professional. Those things put together, we’re like a basketball team, us coaches. These guys will help me in many ways,” Tan said of his supporting crew.

Jhuniel Dela Rama is expected to lead the Stags once more and form Tan’s core along with other holdovers Ian Cuajao and Christian Ricio.