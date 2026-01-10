Army colonel relieved after withdrawing support from Marcos, surrenders to military

Colonel Audie A. Mongao, a senior officer of the Philippine Army (PA), surrendered to military authorities on Friday night, Jan. 9, after being relieved from his post for allegedly withdrawing support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Mongao’s immediate superior, Maj. Gen. Michael G. Logico, commander of the Army’s Training Command (Tracom), confirmed that the officer “voluntarily submitted himself back to military control” around 7:30 p.m. “We had a long talk, and he is fully cooperating with our investigation,” Logico said, though he declined to disclose details of their discussion.

Earlier that day, Army chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Nafarrete ordered Mongao’s relief as commander of the Training Support Group under Tracom following a viral social media post interpreted as a withdrawal of support from the Commander-in-Chief. The Army said Mongao may face administrative charges and possible court-martial for violations of the Articles of War, including Article 96 or Conduct Unbecoming an Officer and Gentleman, which carries dismissal from service upon conviction.

Mongao, who has served in the military for 34 years, was placed under “attached” or unassigned status pending investigation.

PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala noted that “other possible violations will still depend on the result of the investigation.”

POSSIBLE MOTIVES

Logico suspected that Mongao’s frustrations over stalled career advancement may have contributed to his actions.

“He has been passed over for promotion twice. I have worked with him for a very long time and I will attest to his dedication to his work. In many cases like this, there is always a sense of frustration,” Logico said in an interview. He added that while military service demands professionalism despite setbacks, “not everybody reacts the same way.”

MARCOS MONITORING CASE

Malacañang confirmed that President Marcos is closely monitoring the situation. Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President will allow due process to take its course as the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducts its probe.

“Due process ang pairalin at ang kung ano ang sinasabi ng batas iyon ang ipapatupad,” Castro emphasized.

Military officials clarified that Mongao’s relief does not equate to a finding of guilt, stressing that proceedings are ongoing.

The AFP leadership reiterated its call for personnel to remain apolitical, loyal to the Constitution, and steadfast in fulfilling their mandate amid political developments. (Martin Sadongdong and Argyll Geducos)