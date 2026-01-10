Philippine Army’s rescue of activist in Mindoro disputed by rights group

The Philippine Army (PA) announced it had rescued Filipino-American activist Chantal Anicoche, 24, who was reported missing during military operations against suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro on New Year’s Day. However, a human rights group challenged the claim, alleging the recovery was staged to deflect accountability.

PA spokesperson Col. Louie G. Dema-ala said Anicoche was rescued on January 8, a week after the clash between operatives of the 2nd Infantry Division and alleged remnants of the dismantled Komiteng Larangang Gerilya–Island Committee Mindoro (KLG-ICM) under the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee.

She was found by troops from the 76th Infantry Battalion during clearing operations while hiding in a hole near the encounter site in Sitio Mamara, Barangay Cabacao, according to the military.

“The Philippine Army commends our troops for rescuing 24-year-old Chantal Anicoche,” Dema-ala said in a statement.

He added that the rescue “exposes the blatant lies peddled by the communist terrorists and their mouthpieces regarding the legitimate operations carried out by our troops in Occidental Mindoro.”

According to the military, soldiers heard cries for help and found Anicoche inside a hole near the encounter area. Reports indicated she was among those left behind when NPA fighters fled as government forces advanced.

Troops secured her and gave first aid before being evacuated for medical treatment, Dema-ala said.

Col. Michael Aquino, spokesperson of the 2ID, said Anicoche was brought to Camp Capinpin in Rizal where she was undergoing debriefing and medical attention under existing protocols.

“What’s important is that she is safe and undergoing the needed medical attention after eight days of difficult physical conditions,” Aquino said.

He said her case showed the dangers faced by young people recruited by communist groups.

“She was left alone when her companions fled. We want to help our fellow Filipinos who were deceived into taking this wrongful path by the CPP-NPA-NDF [Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front], even as we continue to do our duty to protect our communities,” Aquino added.

Aquino said the Army is coordinating with Anicoche’s mother in the United States. “She is very cooperative,” he said.

Staged rescue?

However, human rights alliance Karapatan challenged the Army’s account as it demanded Anicoche’s immediate release and questioned the legality of her being held by the military.

“There is no lawful justification for Chantal Anicoche to remain in military custody. She must be immediately released to her family, legal counsel, or human rights organizations,” Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay said.

Karapatan said Anicoche was reported missing when the military conducted operations involving aerial attacks that displaced residents and resulted in attacks against civilians.

The rights group expressed doubt over the Army’s claim that Anicoche was found near the encounter site a week later.

“With four battalions of soldiers deployed in the area, it is baffling that she was not located then, only to be allegedly ‘found’ a week later in a nearby site,” Palabay argued.

Karapatan said videos released by the military raised questions about the circumstances of her recovery as it warned that the scenes may have been “staged.”

“Anicoche must not be subjected to torture, coercive interrogation, threats, harassment, or intimidation,” Palabay said.

She called on the Commission on Human Rights, independent monitors, and international bodies to verify Anicoche’s condition and investigate the January 1 military operations.

To recall, the New Year’s Day clash killed an alleged NPA rebel, according to the PA.

The victim was identified as Jerlyn Rose Doydora, a 24-year-old student pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education with a Major in English at the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM). At the time of the encounter, Doydora was reportedly in the area doing research involving farmers, indigenous peoples, and revolutionary groups.

A report by Ang Pamantasan, the university’s student paper, quoted officials as saying that the PLM “has no prior knowledge of any research or other related activities that were approved or endorsed by the university in the area.” (Martin Sadongdong)