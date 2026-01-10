Cop surrenders after killing police chief, 3 others in Negros Oriental

BACOLOD CITY – A police chief and four others were allegedly shot dead by a police officer in Barangay Tubtubon, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, on Friday night, Jan. 9.

Police Lt. Col. Joem Malong, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), said the suspect, Police Staff Sgt. Bonifacio Saycon, first killed a civilian, identified as Sheila Mae Dinaonao, in a restobar at around 9:35 p.m.

Police Capt. Jose Edrohil Cimafranca, Sibulan police chief, and two personnel – Police Senior Master Sgt. Tristan Chua, and Police Patrolman Rey Albert Temblor – responded and apprehended Saycon and put him inside Cimafranca’s car.

However, another shooting broke out inside Cimafranca’s Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle that killed him and the two police personnel.

Malong said that Dinaonao died on the spot due to multiple bullet wounds, and the three policemen were declared dead in a hospital.

Cimafranca was wounded in the nape while Chua and Temblor in the head and shoulder.

Malong said that it is unclear how the shooting happened inside Cimafranca’s car since they have disarmed Saycon.

Saycon fled after the incident but surrendered to the Tanjay City Police Station at 10:40 p.m.

Malong said follow-up investigation is ongoing.

Saycon was an intelligence operative prior to his transfer to the Sibulan Municipal Police Station.

Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, has ordered an immediate and impartial regional-level investigation into these incidents.

A special investigation team has been activated to handle the case and ensure that the probe is thorough, evidence-based, and free from undue influence.

“There will be no whitewash. This investigation will be conducted with full transparency, and anyone found liable, will be held accountable under the law,” he stressed.

The PRO-NIR assured that they will not tolerate any misconduct that undermines public trust. (Glazyl Masculino)