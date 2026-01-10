UST rallies past NUNS to stay perfect

Games Wednesday

(Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium)

8 a.m. – Southridge vs NUNS

11 a.m. – Ateneo vs DLSZ

University of Santo Tomas remained the lone undefeated team in the UAAP Season 88 High School Baseball Tournament after carving out an 8-6 come-from-behind victory over National University Nazareth School Saturday, Jan. 10, at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium.

The Junior Golden Sox improved to 2-0 after overturning a 4-3 deficit with a four-run outburst in the sixth inning, followed by another run in the seventh to seize an 8-4 advantage.

Second baseman Dave Ereve sparked the rally for the defending champions with an RBI triple to center field that brought home third baseman Jacky Lobos to tie the game at 4-all.

Right fielder Joseph Paragas followed with an RBI single to score Ereve, before twins Joshua and Joseph Paragas both crossed the plate to stretch UST’s lead to 7-4.

“Mahirap na panalo, malakas ang NUNS. Anytime na makakalaban namin sila, breaks of the game na lang ang paguusapan dito. Mabuti ‘yung mga pitcher namin ay gumagana, nahohold nila ang batter ng NUNS,” said UST head coach Jeff Santiago as his team fended off NUNS’ late comeback attempt.

Santiago made a bold decision early, pulling starting pitcher Joshua Ibabao after he faced just four batters and allowed a walk, two hits, and two earned runs. He then turned to Marcus Tolentino, who steadied the ship by surrendering only three hits in 4 2/3 innings of relief.

Ace pitcher Eugene Hermozura sealed the win for UST, tossing the final four innings and yielding just two hits.

The Paragas twins paced the Junior Golden Sox offense with two hits and two RBIs apiece. For the Bullpups, who dropped to 0-1, Chester Mateo and John Plaza each tallied two hits and an RBI.

In the other game, Amadeus Trozado blasted the first home run of the season as De La Salle Zobel broke into the win column with a 17-7 victory over PAREF Southridge in seven innings.

Trozado’s solo shot to deep left field highlighted a six-run opening frame for the Junior Green Batters. However, the Admirals mounted a response, scoring once in the second inning and erupting for five runs in the third to knot the contest at 6-all.

De La Salle Zobel quickly regained control in the bottom of the third, unloading four runs. Trozado drove in a run with an RBI single before right fielder Isaac Ferrer cleared the bases with a double to center field to make it 10-6.

The Junior Green Batters invoked the mercy rule in the seventh inning, pouring in five more runs capped by center fielder Jeff Palanog’s single to shallow center that sent Trozado home for the final 17-7 count.

“I know my boys. Kilala ko sila kapag sinabi ko, gagawin nila. Kapag talagang nakuha na nila ‘yung momentum, ‘yun na ‘yon eh,” said Junior Green Batters head coach Gil Encarnado Jr.

Ferrer finished with four RBIs, also drawing a bases-loaded walk, while third baseman-turned-pitcher Jan Soriano collected three hits, including a double.

Soriano earned the win on the mound as well, allowing just two hits in his outing.

De La Salle Zobel and Southridge are now tied for second to third place with identical 1-1 records, while Admirals cleanup hitter Matt Genota chipped in two hits and two RBIs in the loss.

First Game:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

UST 0 3 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 8 6 3

NUNS 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 6 7 2

Second Game:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

SRG 0 1 5 1 0 0 0 x x 7 7 4

DLSZ 6 0 4 1 1 0 5 x x 17 12 6