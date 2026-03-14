Tall order for Filipinas as they battle Japanese in quarters

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine women’s football team faces another daunting challenge in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup as it takes on two-time champion Japan in the quarterfinals at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, March 15.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. (Philippine time) with the Filipinas looking to muster all their might in hopes of pulling off a shock against their fancied, powerhouse opponents.

The winner will move on to the semifinal and book a World Cup slot while the loser will have to undergo a play-in.

The Japanese head into the knockout stage with the tournament’s highest goal tally after the group phase, scoring 17 goals highlighted by an emphatic 11-0 rout of India in Group C.

But the Filipinas are ready for the task ahead, with team coach Mark Torcaso confident of his stalwarts.

“It is an absolute privilege to play against some of the best teams not just in Asia but in the world,” he said. “We have played Australia and Korea Republic, and now we are up against what is probably the best team in the competition.”

The Australian tactician also expressed his belief in the Filipinas’ ability to threaten through quick transitions while coping with the physical demands of travel and a demanding schedule.

“The girls have fought hard and played three big games, and in the next match, we have to focus on better transitions,” said Torcaso. “But given it’s Japan, I know our chances will be limited, so we must take full advantage of whatever opportunities we get and be disciplined in our game.”

The team arrived in Sydney on Friday, March 13, enough to prepare after the group stage. Bracketed in Group A, they first bowed to host Australia, 0-1, then to South Korea, 0-3.

The Nationals, however, regrouped and blanked Iran, 2–0, to secure a superior tiebreak over Vietnam and emerge as one of the two best third-placed teams after the group stage, advancing to the quarters.

Japan, for its part, was unbeaten in Group C. They first drubbed Chinese Taipei, 2-0, then clobbered India, 1-0, before walloping Vietnam, 4-0.

Still Japan’s Danish coach Nils Nielsen is not taking the Filipinas lightly.

“The Philippines are very hard-working, disciplined and interesting side to watch, and it’s going to be a challenge for us,” Nielsen said.

“But I feel we have the tools to counter the challenges we face. We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios so that we can adapt quickly to whatever happens during the game, especially if things don’t go our way,” he added.

Scoring duo Riko Ueki and Kiko Seike are expected to lead Japan after scoring four goals apiece after the group stage.

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By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine women’s football team faces another daunting challenge in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup as it takes on two-time champion Japan in the quarterfinals at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, March 15.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. (Philippine time) with the Filipinas looking to muster all their might in hopes of pulling off a shock against their fancied, powerhouse opponents.

The winner will move on to the semifinal and book a World Cup slot while the loser will have to undergo a play-in.

The Japanese head into the knockout stage with the tournament’s highest goal tally after the group phase, scoring 17 goals highlighted by an emphatic 11-0 rout of India in Group C.

But the Filipinas are ready for the task ahead, with team coach Mark Torcaso confident of his stalwarts.

“It is an absolute privilege to play against some of the best teams not just in Asia but in the world,” he said. “We have played Australia and Korea Republic, and now we are up against what is probably the best team in the competition.”

The Australian tactician also expressed his belief in the Filipinas’ ability to threaten through quick transitions while coping with the physical demands of travel and a demanding schedule.

“The girls have fought hard and played three big games, and in the next match, we have to focus on better transitions,” said Torcaso. “But given it’s Japan, I know our chances will be limited, so we must take full advantage of whatever opportunities we get and be disciplined in our game.”

The team arrived in Sydney on Friday, March 13, enough to prepare after the group stage. Bracketed in Group A, they first bowed to host Australia, 0-1, then to South Korea, 0-3.

The Nationals, however, regrouped and blanked Iran, 2–0, to secure a superior tiebreak over Vietnam and emerge as one of the two best third-placed teams after the group stage, advancing to the quarters.

Japan, for its part, was unbeaten in Group C. They first drubbed Chinese Taipei, 2-0, then clobbered India, 1-0, before walloping Vietnam, 4-0.

Still Japan’s Danish coach Nils Nielsen is not taking the Filipinas lightly.

“The Philippines are very hard-working, disciplined and interesting side to watch, and it’s going to be a challenge for us,” Nielsen said.

“But I feel we have the tools to counter the challenges we face. We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios so that we can adapt quickly to whatever happens during the game, especially if things don’t go our way,” he added.

Scoring duo Riko Ueki and Kiko Seike are expected to lead Japan after scoring four goals apiece after the group stage.

The last time the Filipinas and Japan square off was at the Asian Games three years ago, where the Japanese dominated the Nationals, 8-1, in the quarterfinals.