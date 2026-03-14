Ateneo snaps six-game slide, hands UE its 21st consecutive defeat

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Ateneo barged into the win column as it toppled University of the East, 25-19, 25-23, 25-16, to snap its six-game losing streak in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Saturday, March 14…

Wobbling from a 0-6 slate heading into the contest of the two winless squads, the Blue Eagles, who banked on Ana Hermosura, finally steadied their game to survive a tight affair, particularly in the second, and denied the Lady Warriors’ counter en route to their first victory this season.

Aside from closing out the opening round on a high note, Ateneo improved to seventh place with a 1-6 card, while UE suffered its seventh straight – 21st overall since Season 87 first round – defeat to stay at the bottom of the standings.

“The first round is hard. When I looked at the match, they played really well, but at the end of the set, they had a hard moment. Today our team continued… and they turned the opportunity to a point,” said Ateneo head coach Sergio Veloso.

Hermosura carried the scoring cudgels anew for Ateneo with 12 points off 11 attacks and one ace, six excellent digs, and seven excellent receptions, while Jihan Chuatico topped the scoring column with 12 points.

“After that 0-6 talaga, we’re able to talk with each other… nagising nalang ako na ayaw naming maging lesson lang ‘yon, because we want to win na rin talaga,” said Chuatico.

“Siguro what we’re thinking lang is ‘yong strong mindset na pinapaalala ni coach Sergio, we always reminded why we love this sport… do’n lang kami bumabalik sa why namin,” she added.

Zel Tsunashima and Dona De Leon also shone for the Blue Eagles as they chipped in 10 points apiece, while Alex Montoro, JLo Delos Santos, and Yssa Nisperos combined for 13 points.

Khy Cepada paced UE with 11 points, while Van Bangayan contributed 10 points.