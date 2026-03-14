Tigresses trounce Tams for second straight win

By MARK REY MONTEJO

University of Santo Tomas showed its might and trounced Far Eastern University, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20, to go two in a row in the UAAP Season 88 women’s volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Saturday, March 14.

Both eager to close out their respective first-round run on a high, the Golden Tigresses proved hungrier after dominating the first two sets before holding off the Lady Tamaraws in the third.

Angge Poyos, Reg Jurado, and Avril Bron led the charge as UST took itd second straight win and hiked its record to 4-3 to level with FEU for a share of the third spotin the standings.

UST’s win broke the three-way tie with Adamson (3-3) and University of the Philippines (3-3).

Poyos steered the Shaq Delos Santos-mentored crew with 16 points off 15 attacks and one block with four excellent digs and nine excellent receptions, while Jurado contributed 10 points with eight digs.

Bron backed them up offensively after logging 10 points, while Jonna Perdido listed nine points and Detdet Pepito, for her part, chalked 11 digs and 10 receptions for UST.

“Thankful, kasi alam ko namang pinagigihan namin sa training ‘yong nalabas namin kanina, and pasalamat na rin na lumabas sa game kanina,” said Bron.

“Salamat sa mga teammates ko and alam naman namin ‘yong standing namin, at alam namin na kailangan naming gumapang para makapasok sa Final FOur, yan din talaga ang goal namin na makapasok sa Final Four,” Pepito added.

Jaz Ellarina anchored FEU with 10 points, while Gerz Petallo, who had an injury scare during the third frame, and Faida Bakanke added nine and eight points, respectively.