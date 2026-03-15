Gilas loses steam vs Nigeria as World Cup bid hangs in balance

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas held its ground but ultimately lost steam in the end to drop a 101-84 decision against Nigeria in the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifying Tournament at the Astroballe in Lyon on Saturday, March 14.

The Nationals led by as many as 10 in the first half and kept control until the final frame when they completely collapsed and found no answer to the rally from the Nigerians.

The Afrobasket champions clamped down on the defensive end, limiting the Filipinas to just 12 points to take a 17 point cushion in a huge 27-point turnaround during the last two quarters.

Janine Pontejos caught fire with 16 points for Gilas which, for the first time in the tournament, was leading at the break, 52-41.

The Nigerians, however, exploded for 31 in the third frame to seize 76-72 advantage heading into the payoff period

Kent Pastrana also had 16 points while Stefanie Berberabe chipped in 12. Louna Ozar, who also had a good start, contributed 11.

Victoria Macaulay led Nigeria’s comeback with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists while Nicole Enabosi had 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The loss was a huge heartbreaker not only because the Filipinas had their chances but it also dimmed their chances of advancing to the World Cup.

Gilas remained winless through three games, making its bid to finish within the top two, with the exception of Germany and Nigeria in the standings, a bit harder.

With France almost assured of taking the top spot, South Korea seemed to have an inside track for the second ticket with a 1-1 record.

For Gilas to get a chance, it must hope for a Colombia win over Korea. The Filipinas must defeat the two to get to 2-3 and pray for the two other teams to drop all their remaining games.