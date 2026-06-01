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Viral road rage suspect arrested after injuring senior driver

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The driver of the Mitsubishi Xpander MPV who assaulted a senior citizen TNVS driver during a road rage incident in Quezon City. (Photo from LTO)

Police operatives arrested a 53‑year‑old multi‑purpose vehicle (MPV) driver in Rodriguez, Rizal, following a road rage incident in Quezon City that left a 73‑year‑old transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver injured.

The suspect identified only as “Bobby,” was taken into custody at his residence at around 4:49 p.m. on May 29, a day after the confrontation along 20th Avenue in Quezon City.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly cut into the lane of the elderly TNVS driver, then stepped out of his vehicle and hurled offensive remarks before the altercation turned physical.

The incident, which was later circulated on social media, prompted swift police action.

Following the victim’s complaint, Project 4 Police Station personnel traced the suspect through the Land Transportation Office (LTO) database, leading to his arrest.

Charges of slight physical injury and unjust vexation have been filed before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

QCPD Director Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio commended the arresting team for their prompt response and reminded the public to report incidents responsibly while exercising caution on social media to avoid misinformation. (Trixee Rosel)

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