‘Children are not safe around him’: Efi claims she repeatedly warned Ateneo about husband Tab Baldwin

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Tab Baldwin’s case is getting deeper and murkier.

Amidst the controversy surrounding him following the death of Blue Eagles players Divine Adili and Rene Baterbonia, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin found himself in another mess as his estranged wife Efi dropped a bomb Saturday, June 13.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Efi claimed she had repeatedly warned Ateneo about keeping Baldwin away from the children, stressing that it was the school’s responsibility to dismiss her husband from the position.

“At the time, I repeatedly told the Ateneo University that children are not safe around him and it was their duty to remove him,” Efi said, who married Baldwin in 2011 before separating from him in 2020.

Efi also revealed that Ateneo put up a campaign through intimidation and silence after announcing her concern to the administration.

“I urged them to move him away from the campus, the university campus, and they proceeded to launch a campaign of intimidation and silencing,” added Efi, who clarified that she and Baldwin weren’t together anymore yet still married.

Efi gave her piece to the grieving parents of Divine and Rene regarding Baldwin’s recent public apology.

“Arobelin and Elias, the deaths of your kids were not only predictable but preventable. The bodies of your kids are still warm and he’s talking about moving on. That’s terrible,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Efi’s daughter Giota retweeted the post with a caption that says team manager Epok Quimpo laughed at her mom during their talks that involved Baldwin’s character.

“@epokquimps remember how you were laughing when we told you Tab was DANGEROUS to kids. Remember laughing at my mom? Remember putting him inside the Ateneo dorms and us begging you to take him out? Now you have two funerals to explain,” she wrote.

As of now, Baldwin has no comments about the new allegations against him after making his first comment last Friday night, June 12, in a video, where he apologized to the families of Baterbonia and Adili, posted by Ateneo de Manila University.