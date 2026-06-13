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Koronadal chess meet under way

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

The next generation of chess players takes the spotlight as One Chess Movement (OCM) National 9 Districts Rapid Tournament fires off in the different parts of the country this Saturday, June 13.

One of the event’s hosts is Koronadal City which is hoping to discover next big thing in sport in the mold of Grandmaster Daniel Quizon.

Spearheaded by Koronadal Chess Club president Brian Placer, the opening ceremony held at the lobby of Koronadal City Hall was graced by government officials, led by Mayor Erlinda P. Araquil, Vice Mayor Ester M. Catorce and SK Federation president Ronn C. Trinidad.

Categories on tap are Team Dalawahan, Open, Juniors and Kiddies.

Cash prizes and medals are staked in the event.

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