Manalili powers Letran to 5th straight Filoil Preseason victory

Games Friday

11 a.m. – Arellano vs. JRU

1 p.m. – LPU vs. Letran

3 p.m. – La Salle vs. FEU

5 p.m. – San Beda vs. Benilde

Letran remained razor sharp in the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup presented by ABC Tile Adhesive, knocking down Arellano, 88-86, on Thursday, June 11, at Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

Titing Manalili denied the Chiefs’ late barrage, scoring on a tough drive with 26 seconds to play to give his side the go-ahead bucket at 87-86, before George Diamante split his free throws and secured the game-saving steal in the clutch for the Knights.

“Actually, hindi ko na-expect na makakabalik pa ng ganito with how we handled the situations. Yung mga ganyang crucial moments, talagang kailangan namin yan and na-overcome naman namin,” said coach Allen Ricardo after his side lost grip of a 60-47 second half lead.

Manalili led Letran with 20 points, seven assists, and four rebounds, while Diamante added 12 points, three boards, two dimes, and two steals.

Lance Siena also had 14 points and four boards, as Jimboy Estrada got 12 points and four rebounds for the 5-1 Knights in the premier preseason league which has Hanes, Buffalo’s Wings N Things, Wallem, BDO, Akari, Smart, Molten, Reyes Barbecue, Nature’s Spring, Tela.com Athletics, Brothers Burger, and Don Benito’s as sponsors.

Arellano remained winless in four games despite seeing a solid 24-point night from rookie John Ray Ladica.

National University also made it back-to-back wins with a 73-69 comeback victory against Far Eastern University.

Down by 22 and training 59-51 entering the fourth period, the Bulldogs came together in the payoff period

“Yung huddle namin during the halftime, na-address lang kung ano yung kailangan namin gawin, which is saktong sakto naman sa preparation namin,” said coach Jeff Napa.

PJ Palacielo steered the offense for NU with 16 points on two triples, together with five boards, as Mo Diassana got 11 points and six rebounds.

Paul Francisco chipped in nine points, five steals, and four boards, while Reinhard Jumamoy got eight to help the Jhocson-based side rise to 3-1.

All but one starter breached double-figures for FEU (1-2) as Mo Konateh led the pack with a double-double of 15 points and 11 boards, followed by Jorick Bautista who had 13 points on three three-pointers.

San Beda also remained undefeated in three games after a composed 86-80 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

The Red Lions staged a 25-point fourth quarter led by Zed Etulle, who scored 10 of his 14 points in that final stretch to fend off the pesky Generals.

Etulle added two rebounds and assists, while fellow wing scorer Aldous Torculas continued his stride with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three dimes.

“Of course, malaking bagay having Aldous and Zed with their height and mobility. Especially in the NCAA na yung pace ng game is mabilis talaga. And having yung luxury nga na their length that plays with pace, malaking bagay yun,” said coach Yuri Escueta.

Jude Bagay topped EAC (1-2) with 16 points and seven boards, while EJ Castillo and Harvae Raymundo scored 12 each in the loss.

Lyceum of the Philippines University also gifted coach Jamike Jarin a 79-72 win over San Sebastian on his birthday.

The Pirates rampaged through the fourth quarter, staging a 19-0 assault to come back from a 12-point deficit and erect a 72-62 lead with exactly five minutes to play.

Matthew Rubico paced the Pirates with 14 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, Roger Ondoa got 12 points and seven boards, and Lance Aurigue had 10 points and six rebounds to snap LPU’s three-game losing skid and rise to 2-4.

Rookie Carlo John Ynot topped the winless Golden Stags (0-3) with 14 points and four assists.

The Scores:

First Game:

SAN BEDA 86 – Torculas 19, Etulle 14, RC. Calimag 10, Lina 9, Marcelo 7, Dabao 6, Jamora 5, Bonzalida 5, Sarigumba 4, Culdora 2, Songcuya 2, Jalbuena 0, Vailoces 0, Efron 0, Hawkins 0.

EAC 80 – Bagay 16, Castillo 12, H. Raymundo 12, Oftana 11, M. Raymundo 9, Ochavo 6, Coronel 4, Postanes 3, Sealey 3, Shanoda 2, Nunag 2, Mundas 0, Lanceta 0, Campana 0, Buen 0.

Quarters: 22-25, 43-49, 61-64, 86-80.

Second Game:

LPU 79 – Rubico 12, Ondoa 12, Aurigue 10, Peñafiel 9, Villegas 7, Daileg 7, Matienzo 6, Fuentes 6, Manuel 3, Almario 2, Cardinas 2, Aviles 1, Gordon 0, Caduyac 0, Panelo 0, Pallingayan 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN 72 – Ynot 14, Ricio 13, Castor 12, Acosta 9, Salvo 7, Bacani 6, Alforque 4, Barroga 3, Segovia 2, Muktimar 2, Gabat 0, Velasco 0, Cuya 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Kitane 0, Suico 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 41-42, 53-62, 79-72.

Third Game:

LETRAN 88 – Manalili 20, Siena 14, Estrada 12, Diamante 12, Gammad 11, Sison-Walker 7, Buensalida 4, Hugo 4, Cargo 2, Tapenio 2, Montecillo 0, Silorio 0, Valdeavilla 0.

ARELLANO 86 – Ladica 24, Hernal 17, Abiera 13, Valencia 10, Geronimo 7, Langit 5, Camay 4, Vinoya 2, Demetria 2, Buenaventura 0, Flores 0, Borromeo 0.

Quarters: 24-22, 48-44, 68-60, 88-86.

Fourth Game:

NU 73 – Palacielo 16, Diassana 11, Francisco 9, Jumamoy 8, Garcia 6, Reyes 6, Alfanta 4, Tulabut 4, Perciano 2, Miranda 1, Padrones 0, Figueroa 0.

FEU 69 – Konateh 15, Bautista 13, Pasaol 12, Daa 10, Cabonilas 10, Burgos 4, Hall 3, Montemayor 2, Mahmood 0, Rañeses 0, Macapagal 0.

Quarters: 19-21, 32-41, 51-59, 73-69.