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High school student supporting mom’s treatment nabbed in drug sting

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
An 18-year-old high school student (wearing red shorts) supporting his sick mother was arrested with P1-million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City on Wednesday, June 10. (Photo from CDEU)

By Glazyl Masculino

BACOLOD CITY – An 18-year-old high school student who was supporting his sick mother’s treatment was apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Taculing on Wednesday, June 10.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) arrested “Bords,” a Grade 12 student, after seizing 160 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱1 million.

The suspect claimed he obtained the drugs from an unidentified individual riding a motorcycle.

Police Lt. Richard Legada, assistant CDEU team leader, said Bords—who was arrested for the first time—reportedly began engaging in the illegal drug trade last month to help pay for his mother’s medical treatment.

Authorities said the suspect earned ₱1,000 for every five grams of shabu sold. Tagged as a high-value individual, he is now detained at Police Station 6.

 

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