Chavit nabbed for cyberlibel; released after bail

By Hannah Nicol

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson in Barangay Ugong Norte, Quezon City, on Thursday, June 11, in connection with a cyberlibel case.

QCPD director Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said operatives from Police Station 12 served the warrant of arrest on Singson at around 1:18 p.m. at his residence.

Police reported that the warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 21 in Vigan City for alleged violation of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

The operation was carried out by PS 12 operatives under Lt. Col. Maria Rosario Calusor.

According to the QCPD, Singson posted a cash bond of ₱60,000 and was released from Police Station 12 custody on the same day after complying with bail requirements.

“The successful implementation of this warrant reflects QCPD’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law. We will continue to ensure that all court orders are carried out professionally, impartially, and in accordance with established legal procedures,” Silvio said.