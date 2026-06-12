Aurora resort shut down following Ateneo players’ deaths

By Liezle Basa-Inigo

DIPACULAO, Aurora — The municipal government has ordered the temporary closure of Hermanos Leisure and Farm Resort following the June 8 drowning incident involving Ateneo Blue Eagles basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili during a team-building activity.

Mayor Danilo A. Tolentino directed the shutdown as part of a comprehensive investigation, with a composite inspection team from the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO), Municipal Tourism Office, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducting a thorough review of the resort’s operations.

The inspection revealed that Hermanos Leisure and Farm Resort failed to comply with several critical safety provisions under Sangguniang Bayan Ordinance No. 2025-12, which governs seashores, water bodies, and tourism establishments in Dipaculao.

Officials stressed that the closure is a necessary enforcement measure to ensure that all tourism facilities meet safety standards, particularly those offering water-based activities.

Authorities also vowed to intensify monitoring and coordination with agencies to prevent similar tragedies.

While extending condolences to the families and teammates of the victims, the municipal government underscored that the closure order reflects its commitment to prioritizing guest safety and holding establishments accountable for lapses in compliance.