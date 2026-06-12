Marcos, Isko urge Filipinos to uphold freedom on 128th Independence Day

By Richielyn Canlas

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with the First Family and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, led the nation in commemorating the 128th Independence Day on June 12.

The ceremonies began at the Rizal National Monument with the raising of the flag and the laying of wreaths to honor Dr. Jose Rizal and the heroes whose sacrifices secured the country’s freedom.

In his Independence Day address, President Marcos paid tribute to the courage and dedication of those who fought for sovereignty, reminding Filipinos that freedom is both a legacy and a responsibility.

“As we honor this day, we are reminded that freedom is not merely a legacy we inherit but a responsibility we must uphold,” he said.

He emphasized that the peace and independence enjoyed today were won through the sacrifices of past generations, urging citizens to continue choosing and fighting for the Philippines: “Huwag po tayong mapagod na mahalin, piliin, at ipaglaban ang Pilipinas.”

Marcos highlighted how the Filipino spirit has endured through wars, crises, and uncertainty, prevailing in the determination to build a better nation.

He expressed hope that the Philippine flag, the national anthem, and a shared sense of nationhood would continue to unite Filipinos in building a “Bagong Pilipinas.”

The day’s program at the Quirino Grandstand showcased floats, performances, and patriotic music, reflecting the many faces of freedom—humane, just, compassionate, united, and responsible to both people and the environment.

Through these celebrations, the President’s call to honor the sacrifices of the past and uphold the responsibilities of freedom resonated as the central message of the nation’s Independence Day.

Earlier this week, Domagoso reminded the youth that freedom comes with responsibility, especially in an era where opinions can be shared instantly and widely, saying,

“Gusto kong ipaalala na ang kalayaan ay hindi libre. Ang kalayaan ay may responsibilidad. Ang kalayaan ay may obligasyon.”

“Maingat tayo sa pagpili ng salita habang ginagamit natin ang kalayaang makapagsalita nang hindi nakapananakit ng kapwa,” he added.