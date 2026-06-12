Sara rejects People Power calls vs Marcos

By Ivy Tejano

Vice President Sara Duterte rejected calls for a People Power movement to remove President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., stressing her duty to uphold and defend the Constitution.

In an interview with Davao reporters on Friday morning, June 12, Duterte responded to appeals from retired military officers and various groups urging her to lead such an initiative.

She emphasized that, as the constitutional successor to the presidency, she is committed to following legal and constitutional processes. “I am the next in line according to our Constitution,” Duterte said.

“I took an oath when I assumed the Office of the Vice President that I would preserve and defend the Constitution.”

The Vice President underscored that she would not participate in any extra-constitutional actions to remove the current administration, adding that it is not within her power to resort to such means.

Duterte clarified that she has no intention of taking the presidency from Marcos.

“I do not want that. I do not want to take Bongbong Marcos’ position,” she said.

However, she added a critical remark, saying she wants the public to observe Marcos’ leadership until the end of his term.