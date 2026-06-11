No data breached in Senate hacking – DICT

By Jel Santos

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) assured the public that no sensitive or confidential data was compromised following the defacement of the official Senate of the Philippines website.

In its statement on Thursday, June 11, the DICT emphasized that the incident was confined to the website’s public-facing pages.

“Initial assessment indicates that the incident was limited to the defacement of the website’s public-facing pages. There is, at this time, no indication that sensitive or confidential data was compromised,” the agency noted.

The DICT clarified that a full technical investigation is ongoing, with findings subject to further validation.

As soon as the defacement was reported early Thursday morning, the National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) coordinated with the Senate’s IT service to contain the incident and begin restoration.

As a precaution, the affected website was placed under maintenance while security checks and recovery efforts continue.

Forensic analysis is being conducted jointly by the DICT, the Senate, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), and law enforcement agencies to determine the root cause and identify those responsible.