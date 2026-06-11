Drunk farmer killed in violent machete clash with stepdad

By Marie Tonette Marticio

TACLOBAN CITY – A violent incident in Barangay Naulayan, Matag-ob, Leyte, on Tuesday, June 9, left a 45-year-old farmer dead after a confrontation with his stepfather.

Police identified the victim as “Nilo,” who was reportedly intoxicated when he attempted to hack a dog with a machete.

His stepfather, “Des,” 62, tried to pacify him, but Nilo turned his rage on Des, inflicting a wound on his body.

Des managed to wrestle the weapon away and, in retaliation, hacked Nilo multiple times, killing him instantly.

Responding officers later found Nilo’s body outside Des’s house along with the 24-inch machete used in the attack.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Matag-ob Municipal Police Station while the investigation is ongoing.