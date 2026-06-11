Arespacochaga urges public to spare grieving Ateneo players from threats

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Former Ateneo assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga has called for the public to stop the threats directed to the Blue Eagles players who were part of the team building activity that claimed the lives of incoming freshman Rene Baterbonia and foreign student-athlete Divine Adili.

Although Arespacochaga has long relinquished his role as a deputy in Tab Baldwin’s coaching staff to focus on the TNT assistant coach visited the wake of Baterbonia at the Arlington Memorial Chapel in Quezon City along with the members of the Blue Eagles team and current coaches.

“It doesn’t help na with all of what’s happening na crazy. Wag naman po sana. Tigilan niyo naman sana. Wag na kayong mag-te-threat sa mga players. Doesn’t help the situation,” said Arespacochage who was at the TNT bench in its 106-98 victory over Ginebra at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, June 10.

Arespacochaga did not go into detail about the threats but the veteran mentor said what the players have been going through is already heavy to bear for the team.

“I understand the players, what they’re going through. Mabigat talaga,” said Arespacochaga.

“They got back yesterday but they really wanted to visit and at least get to talk to (Baterbonia’s) mom and dad and grieve. Medyo mabigat and all. Mahirap din with everything that is happening. The players, medyo traumatize pa at lahat and everything. It’s really hard.”

Arespacochaga also admitted that he got to talk to Baldwin and the rest of the coaching staff upon their arrival from Aurora.

“I was able to talk to Coach Tab and the coaches when they arrived, and the team when they arrived,” he said.

“Sometimes, aside from talking, try to just be there for one another. Mahirap. Parang iyak at dasal ang magagawa. There are other things na kailangan to attend to… Sometimes you have to do stuff kahit grieving ka rin,” he added.

In the end, Arespacochaga just hopes that the ongoing investigations from different government entities can finally shed light to what had really transpired in the training camp and clarify the confusion and misinformation that are spreading on social media.

“I think may mga probes or fact-finding para at least talagang ma-verify what really happened and to shed light. I think the right information is really important,” said Arespacochaga.