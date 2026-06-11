PNP urges netizens: Stop speculations on Ateneo players’ deaths

By Aaron Recuenco

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has called on netizens to exercise restraint and avoid posting speculations or unverified information regarding the deaths of two Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) varsity basketball players during a training camp in Aurora.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. stressed that the incident should not be turned into “online hate and debate,” urging the public to respect the grieving families and allow investigators to complete their work.

“Let us show respect to the families and trust the ongoing process of finding out what really happened,” he said.

Authorities confirmed that foul play has been ruled out in the initial investigation.

One of the victims, Rene Baterbonia, reportedly died of “asphyxiation by drowning,” while the cause of death of Divine Adili is still pending official confirmation.

Adili’s family has requested that his remains be repatriated to Nigeria in accordance with tradition.

Police Col. Percival Pineda explained that the players were engaged in a water activity as part of team-building exercises when strong waves swept them away.

Two teammates were rescued, while Baterbonia and Adili were later found lifeless near the shoreline.

PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co assured the public that there will be no whitewash in the investigation, emphasizing that the goal is to establish a clear and evidence-based account of the incident. CCTV footage and forensic procedures are being used to reconstruct the sequence of events.