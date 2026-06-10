TNT spoils Ginebra’s double celebration to even Finals series

By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT played spoiler to Barangay Ginebra’s double celebration, hacking out a 106-98 victory in Game 4 to even the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Finals series to 2-2 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, June 10.

Jordan Heading caught fire early to set the tone for the Tropang 5G before the rest of the team picked up the slack in the telling second half run to crash the party for Justin Brownlee and RJ Abarrientos, who bagged the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference Awards in front of the huge 16,823 fans in attendance.

TNT unloaded a back-breaking 20-4 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to pull away from a tight 68-66 advantage and establish a huge 88-70 lead, which proved to be enough to cushion repeated comebacks from Ginebra.

Heading fired 29 points built on five triples to go with six rebounds and eight assists while Chris McCullough finished with a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Veteran Jayson Castro also stepped up with 14 points while Calvin Oftana and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.