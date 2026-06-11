Sportsman-businessman Mikee Romero adds another feather to his cap

The transition from a sports patron to one of the country’s leading advocates of the Reservist Movement was not so difficult.

A decorated multi-sport athlete before becoming an amateur basketball godfather heading into the 2007 SEA Games in Thailand, sportsman, businessman and former Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero has risen to become a key figure in the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserve Force notably as chairman the fastest-growing Association of the Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines, Inc.

As an added feather to his cap, Romero, who now holds the rank of Brigadier General in the Philippine Air Force Reserve Force, and Col. Floreto Solano became the first reservists authorized to wear the AFP-Joint Special Operations Command Tan Beret, an honor reserved only for the nation’s premier joint special forces community.

As such Romero, who serves as PAF Tactical Operations Wing Reserve-Northern Luzon commander, became JSOC Reservist No. 01, while Solano – being the TOWR-Southern Luzon Wing Commander – was designated JSOC Reservist No. 02.

The historic donning was conducted by no less than AFP-JSOC commander Major General Rosendo Abad at the Camp Aguinaldo recently.

Their recognition was a testament to the trust and confidence of AFP-JSOC to the reservists who have shown exemplary leadership, dedication, and commitment to advancing the command’s mission.

Romero was the former owner of GlobalPort in the PBA, Harbour Centre in the PBL and was president of various national sports associations – cycling and shooting. He is now one of Asia’s leading polo players.

Romero’s advocacy in promoting “Total Defense Force” formula—a whole-of-nation approach that integrates active-duty forces, reservists, veterans, government agencies, local government units, the private sector, and civilian stakeholders into a unified national defense framework earned raves.

His vision seeks to maximize the capabilities of the nation’s reserve force as a strategic force multiplier in defense, disaster resilience, homeland security, and nation-building.

AFP-JSOC serves as the unified special operations command and umbrella organization of the AFP’s seven most elite fighting units – the 1st Scout Ranger Regiment, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), Light Reaction Regiment, Naval Special Operations Command (NAVSOCOM), Force Reconnaissance Group, 710th Special Operations Wing, and the AFP JSOC K-9 Platoon.

More importantly, this milestone paves the way for qualified reservists nationwide to become an integral part of the AFP-JSOC framework.

As force providers and force multipliers, reservists can contribute as subject matter experts, trainers, planners, intelligence support personnel, civil-military operations partners, disaster response coordinators, and strategic support elements, thus enhancing JSOC’s operational reach and readiness across the country.

Patterned after the interoperability principles employed by the United States Joint Special Operations Command, the initiative seeks to harness the specialized civilian expertise and military experience of reservists in support of special operations missions.

Through closer integration, reservists can augment active-duty forces during national emergencies, territorial defense operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster response missions, and other special operations support activities requiring specialized skills and rapid mobilization.