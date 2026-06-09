Foreigner harassed in Makati; 5 arrested

A foreign tourist was allegedly harassed by five men in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City on Sunday, June 7, leading to their arrest.

Police said the 23-year-old tourist was walking along Kalayaan Street near Salamanca Street when the suspects, aged 18 to 23, approached him and tried to persuade him to go with them to another location.

When he refused, the group reportedly made unwanted sexual advances and engaged in physical contact without his consent.

The shaken victim immediately sought help from patrolling police officers nearby.

He later positively identified the men, who were arrested and brought to Sub-Station 6 in Poblacion for investigation. (Hannah Nicol)