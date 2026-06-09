Chinese Taipei remains unscathed, seizes Pool A lead; Iran snaps two-game slide

By REYNALD MAGALLON

CANDON CITY — Chinese-Taipei extended its hot streak by overpowering Uzbekistan, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19, to seize the solo lead in Pool A of the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup at the Candon City Arena on Tuesday, June 9, here.

Determined to return to the podium after their bronze medal finish in the previous edition, the Taiwanese came out firing – thanks to the16-year-old Tzu-Hua Wu.

Wu led the charge as the Taiwanese dominated Uzbekistan from start to finish en route to their second straight-set win in the continental joust.

Apart from posting its third consecutive victory, Taipei took the lead in Pool A and it tries to go four in a row when it faces the host Philippines Thursday, June 11, at the same venue.

Uzbekistan, which eyes a breakthrough win when it battles fellow winless Kyrgyzstan also Thursday, absorbed its third defeat.

Wu uncorked 13 points off nine attacks, three blocks, and one ace, while Zhen-Xuan Xu and Ko-Hui Kan scored 11 apiece. Yu-Chun Tsai contributed 10 points.

Dilnoza Boymirzaeva and Ferangiz Murodova combined for 19 points but their efforts were not enough.

Meanwhile, Iran secure a breakthrough win with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 drubbing of Lebanon to end a two-game slide in the competition presented by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the City of Candon.

Fatemeh Khalili Chermahini and Elaheh Poorsaleh Shahdehsari paced the charming Iranians with 10 and nine points, respectively, as they now hold a 1-2 slate.

They are up for a tough challenge as their next game is against reigning champion Vietnam (3-0) Thursday.

Mirna Cheikho and Razan El hajj Hassan posted five points each for Lebanon (0-3) which tangles with the formidable Kazakhstan squad (3-0) also on the aforementioned day.