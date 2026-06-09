Sherwin rejects Alan’s power-sharing deal

Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian on Tuesday, June 9, rejected proposals for a possible power-sharing deal in the Senate to resolve the leadership deadlock in the Upper Chamber.

Gatchalian said it was clear who had been elected Senate President Pro Tempore and later designated as Acting Senate President during the June 3, 2026 plenary session.

“So klaro po doon sino ang dinesignate at hinalal. Tayo po yun, isa lang. Kaya hindi po posible yung power-sharing dahil isang tao lang po ang hinalal,” Gatchalian said in a radio interview.

He also clarified that neither the Senate nor his camp had received any request from the Supreme Court to comment on petitions questioning the legitimacy of his leadership.

“Wala pa kaming natatanggap eh, sa Supreme Court any request to comment or file or submit documents…wala pa kaming nakukuha,” he pointed out.

On June 3, twelve senators, including Gatchalian, formed a quorum despite the alleged boycott of ten senators led by then Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano.

Cayetano and his group had been absent for three consecutive session days, prompting the new majority to install a new set of officials and designate Gatchalian as Acting Senate President.

His designation was later recognized by Malacañang and the House of Representatives.

Cayetano, however, insisted he remains the Senate leader, calling Gatchalian’s election and the actions of the new majority bloc illegal.

To ensure continuity of Senate operations and shield employees from the repercussions of the leadership impasse, Cayetano proposed interim administrative arrangements with Gatchalian’s group.

One of the proposals was the “adoption of a dual-signatory or joint-certification mechanism for vouchers, checks, disbursements, contracts, personnel actions, and other documents necessary for the continued operations of the Senate and the Impeachment Court.”

But Gatchalian maintained that he is now the presiding officer of the impeachment court, which was convened on May 18 to try the case of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In a separate statement, Gatchalian also emphasized that Senate records confirm the longstanding validity of a 12-member quorum.

“Hindi natin pwedeng baguhin ang kasaysayan. Ang Senate records mismo ang nagpapatunay na hindi na bago ang nangyaring sesyon noong June 3 at ito ay lehitimo,” he said. (Hannah Torregoza)