6.1 quake jolts Eastern Samar

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Eastern Samar on Monday afternoon, May 4, and was felt across large parts of the Visayas, the Bicol Region, and Mindanao, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In its Earthquake Information No. 1, Phivolcs reported that the tremor occurred at 2:09 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The epicenter was located 9 kilometers northwest of San Julian, Eastern Samar.

Intensity V (strong) was recorded in Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Dulag and Alangalang, Leyte; and Gandara, Samar.

Intensity IV (moderately strong) was reported in Abuyog, Palo, and Carigara, Leyte.

Intensity III (weak) was felt in Naval, Biliran; Hernani, Eastern Samar; Ormoc City, Hilongos, Albuera, Baybay, Villaba, and Isabel, Leyte; Sorsogon City and Bulusan, Sorsogon; and Malitbog, San Francisco, Hinundayan, and Sogod, Southern Leyte.

Intensity II (slightly felt) was recorded in Kawayan, Biliran; San Francisco, Cebu; Monreal and Esperanza, Masbate; and Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon.

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) was reported in Tabaco, Albay; Carcar, Liloan, and Cebu City, Cebu; Santa Maria, Davao Occidental; Passi City, Iloilo; Aroroy and Cataingan, Masbate; Donsol, Sorsogon; and Maasin, Southern Leyte.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected following the earthquake. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)