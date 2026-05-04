JV urges Bato: Comment on ethics complaint over repeated absences

A Senate panel is now asking Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa to formally comment on the ethics complaint filed against him.

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, chair of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, said he has asked his colleague to comply with the committee’s request.

“I am asking Senator Dela Rosa, as Chair of the Committee on Ethics, to formally comment in connection with the complaint against him,” Ejercito said.

Earlier, in an interview after the Senate flag-raising ceremony, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III said he supports the issuance of a show-cause order for Dela Rosa.

Sotto pointed out that the lawmaker has not made any effort to reach out to his office since he stopped reporting for work in November 2025.

“I have suggested that Sen. Bato be asked to provide an explanation—to show cause why we should not follow or give in to the complaint,” he said.

Sotto was referring to the ethics case filed in February by the civil society group “Wag Kang KuCorrupt,” which questioned Dela Rosa’s continued absence from the Senate.

The group said his absence from plenary discussions and committee hearings is not only a clear dereliction of duty but also constitutes grave abuse of the privilege entrusted to him by the Filipinos who elected him to the Upper Chamber.

Ejercito earlier said they had asked the senator to consider waiving his salary and allowances, noting that the ethics complaint against him might be dismissed if he does so.

Dela Rosa has been absent from the Senate since reports surfaced of an alleged arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

To date, no warrant has been released against the senator, who has been named one of the co-perpetrators in the crimes against humanity case filed against former president Rodrigo Duterte. (Hannah Torregoza)