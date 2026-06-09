Senate majority bloc pledges aid for Mindanao quake victims

Members of the new Senate majority bloc have announced measures to support communities devastated by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao, pledging both financial and moral assistance to affected residents.

In a statement, the group expressed solidarity with families coping with loss and uncertainty, saying they will donate one month of their salaries to help fund relief operations.

“As a personal contribution to the relief effort, members of the Senate New Majority are prepared to donate one month of our salary to help support affected communities,” they said.

The senators emphasized that their initiative goes beyond financial aid, aiming to send a clear message of compassion and unity.

“What we hope to give is not only financial assistance, but a clear message that Mindanao is not facing this burden alone,” they added.

They stressed that contributions should be directed toward immediate needs such as food, clean water, medicine, temporary shelter, and other essentials identified by local responders.

The bloc also encouraged minority senators and the broader public to join the effort, underscoring that “in moments of calamity, every act of kindness becomes part of the country’s healing.”

The group further committed to coordinating with national agencies and local officials to ensure aid reaches affected areas and supports both immediate relief and long-term recovery. (Dhel Nazario)