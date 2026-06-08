TNVS driver shot dead by passenger in Caloocan; suspect arrested

A 37‑year‑old transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver was shot dead by his passenger in Barangay 176‑A, Caloocan City, early Sunday morning, June 7.

Police said the shooting occurred around 3 a.m., with dashcam footage showing the victim and suspect conversing before the attack.

The driver was supposed to drop the passenger off in front of his house, but the suspect insisted otherwise and demanded that the vehicle be unlocked.

Moments later, the suspect fired several shots, killing the driver instantly, before fleeing the scene.

Authorities launched a follow‑up operation that led to the suspect’s arrest in Barangay Muzon, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Police also recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the crime.

He is now under custody and will face murder charges, while investigators continue to probe the motive behind the shooting. (Hannah Nicol)