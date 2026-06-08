Traffic rerouting scheme set for Independence Day – MPD

The Manila Police District (MPD) will implement road closures and traffic rerouting in Manila beginning 2 a.m. on June 12, as part of security measures for the 128th Philippine Independence Day celebration.

MPD Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Casingal Santiago said police visibility will be heightened, especially around Rizal Park, to maintain peace and order during the commemorative events.

In its traffic advisory, the MPD announced that several major roads will be closed, including Katigbak Drive, Independence Road, South Road, and Bonifacio Drive (Anda Circle to P. Burgos Avenue). Portions of Roxas Boulevard, T.M. Kalaw Avenue, P. Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, and Maria Orosa Street will also be affected.

To ease congestion, rerouting schemes will be in place:

Vehicles from Jones, McArthur, and Quezon bridges should take Taft Avenue. Motorists along the Roxas Boulevard service road may turn right to U.N. Avenue. Those from A. Mabini Street will be redirected to T.M. Kalaw, while traffic from U.N. Avenue may use Maria Orosa or J. Bocobo Streets. Trucks and heavy vehicles must follow designated old truck routes, including Quirino Avenue and Mabini Bridge for northbound traffic, and Capulong, Yuseco, and Lacson Avenues for southbound trips.

Authorities emphasized that the opening and closure of affected roads will depend on real‑time traffic conditions.

The MPD urged motorists to plan trips ahead and expect heavy traffic near celebration venues as rerouting and security operations remain in effect throughout the day. (Diann Calucin)