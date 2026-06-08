Woman shot dead after visiting detained lover

BACOLOD CITY – A 41‑year‑old woman was gunned down moments after visiting her live‑in partner at the Negros Occidental District Jail (NODJ) in Barangay Tabunan, Bago City, on Saturday, June 6.

Police identified the victim as “Lowela,” a resident of Barangay 2, Manapla, Negros Occidental.

According to Bago police chief Lt. Col. James Latayon, she had just left the jail with two companions aboard a rented tricycle when two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire, hitting her in the body with a caliber .45 pistol.

Lowela died instantly at the scene, while her companions escaped unharmed.

Witnesses said the motorcycle driver wore a yellow‑gold sweatshirt and black bonnet, while the back rider was clad in a black T‑shirt and bonnet. Neither suspects wore a helmet.

Authorities believe the victim may have been monitored prior to the attack.

Police have launched follow‑up investigations to track down the gunmen. (Glazyl Masculino)