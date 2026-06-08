Alyssas of Alas keep head high after tough five-set loss to Australia

By MARK REY MONTEJO

CANDON CITY – In every setback there is always an opportunity to learn, grow, and rise stronger, especially in a tournament where every game matters.

Alyssa Valdez and Alyssa Solomon understood that reality all too well, keeping their heads high after Alas Pilipinas absorbed a hearth-breaking 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-25, 11-15 lost to Australia in their pulsating five-set showdown in the 2026 AVC Women’s Volleyball Cup at the Candon City Arena Sunday, June 7.

“Sayang, but we know marami pa kaming kailangang trabahuhin. Hopefully, habang tumatagal ‘yong tournament mas marami kaming ma-apply sa mga natutunan namin,” said Valdez.

“Proud pa rin ako sa nangyari, kasi marami kaming learnings na nakuha, magi-improve pa rin naman kami since ilang weeks palang kami magkakasama,” added Solomon.

Valdez and Solomon were a sight to behold – particularly the latter who did the heavy lifting as she finished with 23 points on 22 attacks and one block in her first game as a Alas this edition.

The former National University standout missed the opener where world No. 48 Philippines, powered by veterans Valdez, Jovelyn Gonzaga, and Ces Molina, blanked No. 100 Uzbekistan in a fitting start to their AVC quest in Ilocandia.

The painful defeat to the No. 77 Aussies had put the host country in a crucial position as it now must win all of its remaining matches – much better in straight-set fashion – in Pool A to strengthen its bid of advancing in the next stage.

The Philippines should raise its game a notch higher when it challenges the still winless No. 73 Kyrgyzstan this Monday, June 8, before colliding against No. 38 South Korea and No. 39 Chinese Taipei on June 9 and 11, respectively.

“Definitely, team chemistry din, andami naming lapses, in terms of mga small balls, lalo na mga free balls na minsan lang namin makuha sa mga gantong tournaments,” Valdez continued. “We hope mas ma-polish pa namin at ma-correct namin sa mga remaining games namin.”

The Philippines, led by Jia Morado and Angel Canino, lost to host Vietnam in the last edition.