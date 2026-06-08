Man on vacation killed in Eastern Samar ambush

A 20‑year‑old man was killed while waiting at a shed in Maydolong, Eastern Samar, on Sunday, June 7.

Police said the victim, who was just on vacation in the province, was shot multiple times by the suspect identified as alias “Nick”, a resident of Talayan, Maguindanao.

The Maydolong Emergency Response Team rushed the victim to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities quickly launched a manhunt operation which led to Nick’s arrest.

He is now facing murder charges, while investigators continue to determine the motive behind the attack. (Selena Atun)