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Man on vacation killed in Eastern Samar ambush

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A man on vacation was shot dead in Maydolong, Eastern Samar, on Sunday, June 7. (Photo from Van Basilia)

A 20‑year‑old man was killed while waiting at a shed in Maydolong, Eastern Samar, on Sunday, June 7.

Police said the victim, who was just on vacation in the province, was shot multiple times by the suspect identified as alias “Nick”, a resident of Talayan, Maguindanao.

The Maydolong Emergency Response Team rushed the victim to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Authorities quickly launched a manhunt operation which led to Nick’s arrest.

He is now facing murder charges, while investigators continue to determine the motive behind the attack. (Selena Atun)

 

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