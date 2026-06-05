PNP dismisses Independence Day siege claims

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday, June 5, rejected circulating claims of an alleged plan to storm Malacañang on Independence Day, stressing that no validated intelligence supports such a threat.

Col. Allen Rae Co, chief of the PNP public information office, said authorities have not received any confirmed reports of an attack plot related to the June 12 celebrations.

“We have received no validated intelligence regarding any such threats on Independence Day,” Co said, adding that security preparations remain routine.

Speculation intensified after broadcaster Ramon Tulfo claimed on Facebook that a high‑level security meeting at Camp Crame was held to address supposed plans by pro‑Vice President Sara Duterte groups and a religious sect to storm the Palace.

Co confirmed that a meeting did take place with Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla and PNP leadership, but clarified it was part of regular coordination and not an extraordinary response.

“There’s nothing unusual or urgent about the meeting,” he said, noting that discussions covered standard security measures for Independence Day and other upcoming national events, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address.

The PNP assured the public that it remains vigilant and fully deployed to safeguard Independence Day activities nationwide, while dismissing siege rumors as unfounded. (Martin Sadongdong)