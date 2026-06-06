Oftana catches fire as TNT survives Ginebra comeback in Game 2

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Calvin Oftana stepped up big time as TNT survived a huge Ginebra fightback to eke out a 101-94 victory in Game 2 of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday, June 5.

After missing what was supposedly a game-tying alley-oop in Game 1, Oftana exploded for 31 points — none bigger than the two pressure-packed free throws to quell a blistering fourth quarter comeback from the Kings.

TNT actually led by as many as 19 heading into the final frame but Ginebra’s shocktroopers provided the spark before RJ Abarrientos and Justin Brownlee spearheaded the late rally for the Kings.

Ginebra came too close for comfort, cutting the lead down to just four, 94-98, before Oftana coolly sank the free throws that not only allowed his team to tie the series at 1-1 but also helped him cap his best scoring performance against the Kings.

Chris McCullough finished with a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds while four other Tropang 5G players scored in double figures with Jordan Heading adding 14 and RR Pogoy, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Rey Nambatac all chipping in 10 each.