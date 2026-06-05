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Malacañang to senators: Get your act together

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not tolerate further disorder in the Senate, especially if it continues until his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Palace Press Officer and Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro delivered a stern message on Thursday, June 4, in response to questions about the Senate’s recent controversies, including the May 13 shooting incident inside the Senate building and the clash between Senator Robin Padilla and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

“Umayos kayo,” Castro said, stressing that the President expects senators to restore order and resume their legislative work.

She warned that continued disarray in the chamber could affect the President’s messaging in his upcoming SONA, particularly on administration priorities that require congressional action.

Castro added that while Marcos remains focused on pushing bills for the benefit of the people, the Senate must resolve its internal problems.

She emphasized that Acting Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian is recognized as the current authority tasked with restoring order.

Earlier, Marcos had already urged senators to return to work, noting that the leadership turmoil had thrown the chamber into disarray. (Betheena Unite)

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