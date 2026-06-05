Kieffer Alas-led Ateneo tackles Adamson in Filoil Preseason

Games Saturday

11 a.m. – LPU vs. Benilde

1 p.m. – Letran vs. Mapua

3 p.m. – UST vs. FEU

5 p.m. – Adamson vs. Ateneo

ATENEO finally makes its debut as the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup returnms on Saturday, June 6.

Highly-touted rookie Kieffer Alas banners the Blue Eagles together with Davaoeno standout Rene Baterbonia and Fil-foreign recruits Malcolm Tyler, Logan Baltazar, and EJ Kapihe when they take the court at Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

But awaiting them is an underrated Adamson side led by Mathew Montebon, Ray Allen Torres, and Matty Erolon.

Game time is at 5 p.m., serving as the main event of the quadruple-header as the premier preseason league return after a two-week hiatus.

Far Eastern University (1-0) and University of Santo Tomas (0-2) also collide at 3 p.m. in an early battle of contenders in the UAAP Group.

The Tamaraws are coming off an 83-58 domination of Gilas Youth last May 18 where Janrey Pasaol, Kirby Mongcopa, and Jorick Bautista all had their guns ablaze.

Meanwhile, the Growling Tigers hope to bounce back after dropping their first two assignments, including a slim 79-78 defeat to La Salle last May 20 despite the solid performances of Collins Akowe, Amiel Acido, and Mark Llemit.

The NCAA Group will also have its spot in the limelight when Benilde (1-1) and LPU (1-2) face off in the 11 a.m. curtain-raiser, and Letran (2-1) and Mapua (1-0) clash at 1 p.m.

Titing Manalili and the Knights want to sustain their two-game win streak after their 96-85 escape of San Sebastian last May 21, while coach Chito Victolero also has the same goal in mind for his Cardinals, which impressed in their 87-66 opening day victory over the Pirates.